Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

