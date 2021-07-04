$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Broadwind reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.