Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 981.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $105,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $262.72 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $272.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,020.92, a P/E/G ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.