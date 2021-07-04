Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 419,524 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 419,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,699,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

AT&T stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

