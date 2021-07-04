Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 300,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

