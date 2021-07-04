Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.66 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.39.

