First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 88,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.33 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16.

