Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $430.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.66 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.