Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.25 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

