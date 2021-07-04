Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 588 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NYSE AFG opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.11. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

