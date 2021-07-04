Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

MCD stock opened at $233.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $182.62 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

