Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $310.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.41 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

