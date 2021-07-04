Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,238.89 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,305.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

