Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $239.59 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

