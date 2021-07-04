AGF Investments Inc. Sells 12,105 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

