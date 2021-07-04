AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.39% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hawaiian by 30.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 698.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $24.29 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

