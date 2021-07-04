AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

XPO opened at $143.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.23. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

