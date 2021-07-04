AGF Investments Inc. Sells 150,271 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,271 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $123.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.