AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,488 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 691,716 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

