Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.34. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

