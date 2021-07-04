AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 1.60. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

