AGF Investments Inc. Sells 10,474 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

