Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.