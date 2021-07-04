Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $742,000 Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.