Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 230,058 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230,058 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

