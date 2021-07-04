Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $59 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,987 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $58,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $76,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $133.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.37.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

