Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

OTIS stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

