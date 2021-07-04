First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $8,779,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

