UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Omnicom Group worth $69,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

