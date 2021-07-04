Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Nephros stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.36. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nephros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

