Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $43,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.15.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.