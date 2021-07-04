iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

