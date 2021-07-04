Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 17,812 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $319.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

