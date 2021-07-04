Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,228 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $46,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

