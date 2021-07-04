Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,228 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $46,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

