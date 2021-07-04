Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

