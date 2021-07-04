Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
