Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.