Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $50.41 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,089 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $50,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,014,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,507,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $234.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.10 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

