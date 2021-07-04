Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 662,159 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 215.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 969,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 662,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

