$1.89 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $1.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

