Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Rises By 46.8%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Shares of CPCAY opened at $4.28 on Friday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.