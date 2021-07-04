TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 14,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,186,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE:TAL opened at $21.39 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.