Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.80 million to $96.49 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

FRO stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Frontline by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Frontline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Frontline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.