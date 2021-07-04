Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post $2.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $20.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 million to $33.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $191.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 68,607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

