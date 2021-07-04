Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $20.35 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

