Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 682.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRQDF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

