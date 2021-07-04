Hedget (HGET) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $316,546.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00011981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00053678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00765935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.57 or 0.07884431 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

