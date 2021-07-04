DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $959,498.93 and $10,119.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016667 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002802 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004102 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

