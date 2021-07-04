PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.68 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $68.55 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00053678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00765935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.57 or 0.07884431 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 688,186,131 coins and its circulating supply is 230,765,228 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.