Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 355,142 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,142 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Yandex worth $60,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,652,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. Yandex has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

